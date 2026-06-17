Hudson County Community College Artificial Intelligence Strategy and Governance Council Puts the College at Forefront of Technological Advances  

Hudson County Community College (HCCC) instituted the HCCC Artificial Intelligence Strategy and Governance Council (AISGC) to ensure students, faculty, and staff learn to engage AI ethically and effectively, and to empower the entire community. Pictured here, HCCC faculty at a recent event.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping how we learn, work and live. Hudson County Community College (HCCC) is addressing the advantages and challenges posed by this rapidly evolving and transformative technology through the formation of the HCCC Artificial Intelligence Strategy and Governance Council (AISGC).