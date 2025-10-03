Linda J.Hockstein Real Estate Attorney Joins Mandelbaum Barrett PC, Attorneys at Law, as Partner

Linda J. Hockstein has joined Mandelbaum Barrett PC, Attorneys at Law, as a Partner in their Real Estate Practice, where she will be practicing out of our Bayonne, NJ office!



Before joining the firm, Linda founded The Law Office of Linda J. Hockstein in January 1996, a highly regarded real estate law firm in Hudson County.



Linda’s practice covers both commercial and residential real estate transactions. She handles hundreds of residential closings each year, including condominium units, single- and multi-family homes, and rental and investment properties, approaching each with professionalism and careful due diligence. On the commercial side, she assists clients with the acquisition and sale of investment properties, mixed-use developments, industrial sites, and warehouse buildings. She is frequently retained to manage complex transactions, including construction loans and refinancing.



Linda earned her J.D. with honors from Rutgers School of Law – Camden and her B.A. from Rutgers University. She is admitted to practice in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.



Mandelbaum Barrett PC noted, ‘We’re thrilled to have Linda join hashtag#TeamMandelbaum and expand into Hudson County!”



Linda will be working from their Bayonne, NJ office located at: 660 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002



Find out more about Linda here: http://bit.ly/4nxrcEZ