Hudson County Community College Rings in 50 Years with Jubilant Anniversary Celebration

Hundreds of attendees, including HCCC students, alumni, faculty, and staff, along with community members, celebrities, and local luminaries came together for a rousing celebration of HCCC’s 50th anniversary. Pictured here: DJ Prince Hakim, HCCC President Dr. Christopher Reber, and HCCC Vice President for Advancement & Communications and Executive Director of the HCCC Foundation Nicole Johnson.

The unforgettable event featured celebrities, local leaders and luminaries, students, alumni, faculty, staff, trustees, and members of the community.

– The champagne was popping as Hudson County Community College (HCCC) kicked off its yearlong 50th anniversary celebration, Fifty and Forward in style on September 9th. The College marked the major milestone with a memorable day of events that brought together students, alumni, faculty, staff, trustees, and community partners in a spirited reflection on the past and an inspired look toward the future. The kickoff was a major success, drawing in hundreds of attendees and honoring five decades of transformation, access, and excellence.