Bayonne to Hold Health Fair on Thursday, October 16; Rain Date Friday, October 17

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the City of Bayonne will hold a health fair on Thursday, October 16, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., in Fitzpatrick Park, which is located on Avenue C, between 26th and 27th Streets.

The fair will offer Bayonne residents the opportunity to receive free senior services, health screenings, health information, and other services. The Hudson Regional Health Commission will be offering flu and COVID-19 (coronavirus) vaccines, as well as health education.

Participating organizations include healthcare-related entities, public agencies, and nonprofit organizations. Up to thirty groups are expected to participate. Participation is subject to municipal approval.

Mayor Davis said, “The 2025 health fair will provide our residents with a great opportunity to receive health services and information in one convenient location. The City of Bayonne is very happy to offer this important health fair for our residents.”

In the event of rain on Thursday, October 16, the health fair would take place on Friday, October 17, at the same hours and location.

Mayor Davis concluded, “I would like to thank the Division of Public Health, the Clinic Nurses, the Office on Aging, and all of the participating organizations, agencies, and services for coming together for this event. I urge Bayonne residents to drop by the health fair and take advantage of this great opportunity to improve their health.”

For more information, please call the Public Health Division at 201-858-6100.