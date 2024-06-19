Fireworks, Concert, and Children’s Entertainment Set for Tuesday, July 2

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the City of Bayonne’s Independence Day Celebration will be held on Tuesday, July 2, at the lower level of DiDomenico-16th Street Park, beginning at 6:30 pm, weather permitting.

There will be a rain date of Monday, July 8, if needed.

On July 2, there will be plenty of attractions for both children and adults.

Free children’s inflatable rides will be available from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The rides will be stationed in the old amphitheater, which is located at the southeastern corner of the park’s lower level.

The fireworks are scheduled to go off at approximately 9:15 p.m. The fireworks show will run for about 30 minutes.