Fireworks, Concert, and Children’s Entertainment Set for Tuesday, July 2

Jersey CIty 4th of July Celebration

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the City of Bayonne’s Independence Day Celebration will be held on Tuesday, July 2, at the lower level of DiDomenico-16th Street Park, beginning at 6:30 pm, weather permitting. 

There will be a rain date of Monday, July 8, if needed.

On July 2, there will be plenty of attractions for both children and adults.

Free children’s inflatable rides will be available from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The rides will be stationed in the old amphitheater, which is located at the southeastern corner of the park’s lower level.

The fireworks are scheduled to go off at approximately 9:15 p.m. The fireworks show will run for about 30 minutes.

