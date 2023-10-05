Join Exchange Physical Therapy Group in the Fight Against Breast Cancer 

Jaclyn Fulop (on left) Let’s Save Ma board member and organizer of the October 10th Breast Cancer fundraiser shares a moment with Deval Gadhvi, MD, Founder of Let’s Save Ma, during “A Taste of India” event in May, 2023.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month:

HOBOKEN, NJ – October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and Exchange Physical Therapy Group (EPTG), an innovative outpatient physical therapy group with locations throughout Hudson County, is proud to announce its upcoming fundraising event to support Let’s Save Ma, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising breast cancer awareness.

The fundraiser, organized by EPTG owners Jaclyn Fulop and Drew Nussbaum, will take place on Tuesday, October 10th at the Pilsener Haus & Biergarten in Hoboken at 7:30pm.