Hudson County Community College Keeps a College Education Within Reach for All  

Ensuring that College Remains the Doorway to the American Dream

HCCC continues to break down the barriers to obtaining a college degree by making a high-quality education affordable and accessible to all Hudson County residents.

There are one million fewer students on college campuses than there were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the causes can be debated, this decline is alarming because earning a college education is still the doorway to the American Dream for millions. The wage gap between college graduates and those with only a high school diploma recently reached a record high, and multiple sources report that, over the course of their careers, college graduates will earn significantly more on average than their counterparts with a high school education.