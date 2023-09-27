Classic Car Show Returns to Bayonne on Saturday, September 30

Fun Family Event Returns

The Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) announced that its Classic Car Show will return on Saturday, September 30, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event will take place on Broadway between 40th and 43rd Streets. Returning for the first time since it was suspended due to COVID, this year’s event is expected to feature dozens of vehicles, music, and family fun. Face-painting and balloon artistry will be among the attractions. The Classic Car Show is free of charge and open to the public.

Mayor Jimmy Davis said, “I would like to thank the UEZ for reviving the Classic Car Show in Bayonne. I would like to invite our residents and our friends from nearby communities to enjoy family fun and the display of great cars on Broadway. While coming to Broadway for the Classic Car Show, please remember to patronize our stores, restaurants, and professional services in Bayonne.”

Bayonne UEZ Coordinator Jackie Farber said, “The UEZ is very happy to bring back this popular event. The Classic Car Show provides a great opportunity for the public to enjoy seeing automobiles from the 20th century. We would especially welcome cars from the 1920s through the 1980’s.” Ms. Farber continued, “The UEZ Classic Car Show helps draw attention to our great Broadway business district. We urge businesses in the area from 40th Street to 43rd Street to set up tables and chairs in front of their storefronts to encourage shopping and dining on Broadway.”

On Saturday, September 30, Broadway will be closed to all vehicular traffic, beginning at 11:00 a.m., between 40th Street and 43rd Street. Broadway will remain closed in that area until all equipment and persons have been removed and the area cleaned after the Classic Car Show.

Signs will be posted announcing the impact of the car show on parking and traffic in the area between 40th and 43rd Streets.

The Bayonne UEZ invites owners of classic cars to participate in the show. Please call 201-858-6357 or email bayonneuez@baynj.org to express interest in the show or to ask any questions about the event.