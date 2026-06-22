Fourth of July Event -Hoboken Historical Museum

This July 4th, New York Harbor becomes the stage for one of the largest maritime celebrations in modern history. Stars, Stripes & Sails invites guests to Pier 14 in Hoboken for front-row views of the Sail4th 250th Parade of Tall Ships celebrating America’s Semiquincentennial.

Please note before purchasing tickets:

• This event is intended for viewing the Parade of Ships, which will run approximately 9:30 AM – 2 PM based on the official Sail4th 250th organizers

• Fireworks visibility from Pier 14 will likely be very limited

• Guests may stay on the pier until approximately 10 PM

• This is a BYO event — bring your own food, beverages, and seating

• Porta potties will be available on-site

This special event serves as a fundraiser for the Hoboken Historical Museum.

Be part of history and show your support for a meaningful cause at the same time!

? Location: Pier 14, Hoboken Waterfront

? Date: July 4th, 2026

? Check-In Begins: 8:30 AM (Feel free to check-in anytime after)

? Approximate Parade Runtime: 9:30 AM – 2:00 PM (based on the official Sail 250th organizers)

? Event Ends: Directly following the fireworks show, approximately 9:30 PM–10:00 PM

?? Ticketed Museum Fundraiser Event

Member Price: $50

Non-Member Price: $60

Children 12 and under: Free