Jersey City Fire Department Swears in 23 New Graduates

Mayor Steven M. Fulop joins the City Council and Public Safety Department to announce the swearing-in of 23 new graduates to the Jersey City Fire Department. In addition to celebrating the newest class of firefighters, the ceremony also included the promotion of 11 distinguished firefighters to leadership positions.

“Promoting 11 of our own who have worked hard to keep our community safe coupled with the graduation of these 23 new firefighters further strengthens our fire department and reinforces Jersey City’s reputation as a leader in public safety,” said Mayor Fulop. “Our community deserves nothing less than the best, and these new and ranking firefighters exemplify the dedication, discipline, and courage it takes to protect and serve our city.”

“Today’s announcement reflects Jersey City’s commitment to maintaining one of the most well-trained and responsive fire departments in the state,” said Public Safety Director James Shea. “We have the best and largest fire department in New Jersey, and I have no doubt their extensive training and dedication will help guide our department into the future, ensuring that Jersey City remains at the forefront of fire safety and emergency response.”

“The recruits have successfully completed rigorous training and are prepared to respond to a wide range of emergencies, from structural fires to medical emergencies. These new firefighters are the latest recruits to join the department’s ongoing mission to provide the highest level of safety and service to the Jersey City community,” added JCFD Chief Jack Johnson.

These promotions highlight the department’s ongoing efforts to reward excellence and build a diverse and skilled leadership team:

Deputy Chief:

Jason Kane

Battalion Chief:

Michael Mandriota

Miguel Rios

Joseph Menendez

Greg Fuehrer

Captain:

Anthony Montagne, Sr.

Christopher Pittaro

Jordan Lang

Nicholas Andreula

Herman Ortez

Matthew Finnerty

The Jersey City Fire Department continues its commitment to protecting the lives and property of the community while fostering a culture of excellence, diversity, and leadership development within its ranks.