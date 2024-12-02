Hudson County Community College Foundation to Host “Midnight in Paris” 27th Annual Gala

The Hudson County Community College Foundation will hold their 27th Annual Gala fundraiser on Thursday evening, December 5, 2024. The 2024 Distinguished Community Service Awards will be presented to Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) International Honor Society at the event. Pictured here the College’s 2024 PTK inductees with HCCC President Dr. Christopher Reber (center).



Fundraiser benefits HCCC students, honors PTK National Honor Society

and HCCC Chapter leader.

The Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Foundation invites business leaders, friends, and residents to its 27th Annual Gala, an enchanting evening of French cuisine and culture and a celebration of distinguished guests.

The “Midnight in Paris” themed event occurs Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 6 p.m. in the HCCC Culinary Conference Center, 161 Newkirk Street, Jersey City, NJ. Guests will enjoy cabaret music, French-themed rooms, and Parisian food and drink prepared by talented HCCC chef-instructors and culinary students and presented by servers in berets and scarves. Highlights include French 75 cocktails; Moulin Rouge seafood bar; Avenue des Champs-Élysées, Le Chartier, Le Café, Rue de Rivoli, and Louvre Museum kitchens; an Eiffel Tower photo station; and an Andy Warhol “Perrier” screen print and collection of French artists’ works from the Foundation Art Collection.