Catholic Cemeteries- Memorial Day Masses Honoring Our Veteran Heros Monday, May 26, 2025

Join us this Memorial Day as we gather in prayer and gratitude to honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to our nation, and all veterans and active-duty military personnel who have served with courage and sacrifice.

As part of the national tribute “Serving God and Country: A Memorial Day Salute to Our Heroes,” our Catholic Cemeteries will host Memorial Day Masses across seven locations on Monday, May 26, at 11:00 a.m.

? A Sacred Tradition of Faith and GratitudeEach year, these special Masses offer a moving opportunity to unite in remembrance, celebrate our freedom, and reflect on the legacy of our fallen heroes. Most services will be held outdoors under canopies with seating provided. Gate of Heaven and Maryrest Cemeteries will hold Masses indoors in their mausoleum chapels.

? Featured Celebration at Holy Cross CemeteryHis Eminence Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., D.D., Archbishop of Newark, will celebrate Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, NJ, home to the upcoming Open-Air Mausoleum of the Holy Spirit and the Chapel Mausoleum of Our Lady—designed to reflect a peaceful, campus-style atmosphere in harmony with sacred grounds.

? Mass Locations and CelebrantsHoly Cross Cemetery, North ArlingtonCardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., D.D.Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East HanoverMost Reverend Manuel A. Cruz, D.D.Maryrest Cemetery, MahwahMost Reverend Michael A. Saporito, D.D.Saint Gertrude Cemetery, ColoniaMost Reverend Elias R. Lorenzo, O.S.B., D.D.Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey CityMost Reverend Gregory J. Studerus, D.D.Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin LakesVery Reverend John J. Chadwick, S.T.D.Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East OrangeReverend Philip J. Waters, O.S.B.

?? Honoring Veterans Year-RoundCatholic Cemeteries honors our nation’s heroes not only on Memorial Day, but throughout the year—with monthly remembrance Masses, Veterans Day and Flag Day observances, and the placement of more than 1,000 American flags at the gravesites of interred veterans. These flags remain displayed through Flag Day in June.

? Learn MoreCLICK HERE for full event details, including a special tribute video and FAQs. To speak with a Memorial Planning Advisor, email us at cemetery@rcan.org or explore our ministry by CLICKING HERE.