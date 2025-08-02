Former Jersey City Resident Leah Guy Debuts One-Woman Show Off Broadway in October-The Light Night of the Soul

Light Night of the Soul is a riveting story based on the true-life experience of a spiritual teacher, author, and professional “Guiding Light” who has life figured out until she buys a 200-year-old house in the woods that comes with leaky pipes, an overgrown garden, and an angry ghost that was terrorizing her night after night.

Taking place during the pandemic lockdown, she is forced to battle spirits and confront traumatic memories of her past: a sexual assault, a murder in the family, and overwhelming anxiety that kept her from truly living, and certainly not living the dreams in her heart.

One thing Leah has realized through her work and this harrowing experience: “Houses aren’t haunted, people are.”

The captivating story is one of restoration and redemption – of home and spirit – and takes you into the depths of some of life’s most challenging moments, then guides you back to safety, hope and freedom. It is an intimate, funny, and scarily true one-woman journey – helping us all learn to trust the darkness.

Off-Broadway United Solo Festival in NYC

Saturday, Oct 18, 7pm

Theater Row

410 w 42nd St

NY, NY

TIX HERE

Artist: Leah Guy

Writer: Leah Guy

Director: Hamutal Posklinsky

Projection Designer: Marilys Ernst

