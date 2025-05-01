Jersey City Animal Care and Control Makes it Easy in May to Adopt a Pet

If you have been thinking of adopting a pet, JCAC has a program for May that makes it easy and affordable to bring that special pet to your home, their forever home.

For the entire Month of May Jersey City Animal Care will be reducing adoption fees to $4 for every dog and cat they have.

Every one of their animals is spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and ready for a loving home.

Jersey City Animal Care & Control:

235 Jersey City Boulevard

201 547-5700

jerseycitynj.gov/cityhall/health/divisionofanimalcarecontrol/adoptfoster