Author Tris McCall will read a paranoid tale from McCall’s almanac, his book of short stories, on Thursday, April 24th, 2025

McCall will also perform a few songs corresponding to the story at 8 p.m.

Arrive early, the show up in the gallery is really good. it features work by Valerie Huhn, Tina Maneca, and other artists.

No cover charge, but you’ll be able to pick up a copy of McCall’s Almanac

Imur Gallery is located at 67 Greene St., JC NJ.