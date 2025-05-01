Grandmaster Austin Wright Sr. Inducted into the International Puerto Rican Hall of Fame



Grandmaster Austin Wright Sr. was recently inducted into the International Puerto Rico Hall of Fame and received “The Bushido Martial Arts Award of Excellence”. This was Puerto Rico’s 30th Annual Best of The Best Anniversary. The Tournament and Hall of Fame Director was Ruby Camacho. The Tournament and Hall of Fame were held in Caguas, Puerto Rico.



