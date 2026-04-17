JCPD OFFICERS INTERRUPT VIOLENT ROBBERY IN PROGRESS, ARRESTING 4 ADULTS AND 1 JUVENILE

Mayor James Solomon commends the swift, proactive police work by Jersey City Police Officers this week that led to five arrests following a violent robbery attempt involving approximately $3,000 in designer merchandise.

While patrolling the nearby housing unit on April 13, JCPD officers observed a disturbance near Summit Avenue and immediately intervened, stopping an active incident before further harm could occur. The investigation determined the suspects arranged to meet the victim for a sale before assaulting him and attempting to take his property.

“This is exactly the kind of proactive, on-the-ground policing that keeps Jersey City safe. Our officers stepped in at the right moment, prevented further violence, and ensured those responsible were held accountable,” said Mayor Solomon. “We will continue to support strategies that prioritize swift response, strong enforcement, and the safety of every resident.”

“This was a fast-moving, violent situation that had the potential to escalate quickly. Our officers recognized it in real time, intervened without hesitation, and took decisive action to stop it. That is what effective policing looks like,” added Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose.

The victim sustained minor injuries, including abrasions and bruising, and refused further medical treatment.

The driver, Erik Lagunas, was issued multiple summonses, including leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended license. Additionally, the 18-year-old Paterson resident was arrested and charged with the following:

Conspiracy

Robbery

Simple assault

Assault by auto

Possession of a weapon

Kidnapping

Aggravated assault

The other 4 actors were charged with conspiracy, robbery, and simple assault. In addition to the juvenile actor, a 17 year old Clifton, the 3 suspects arrested are:

Carmelo Greene, 21 of Paterson

Kelvin Pichardo, 27 of Paterson

Emil Nauffal Gutierrez, 21 of Clifton

The investigations remain active.