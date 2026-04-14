Events for Wednesday April 15th, Thursday, April 16th for Jersey City, Hoboken and Bayonne





Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Jersey City

Love Island Watch Party: Beyond the Villa viewing with cocktails.

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Boots & Bones, 116 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07302



Amy Neufeld Art Show: Exhibition featuring artist Amy Neufeld; free entry with vegetarian menu available.

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Pet Shop, 193 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07302



Candle Making Workshop: Guided workshop by Paint by the Pints.

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: San Patricios | The Life of Reilly, 8 Erie Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Cost: $55

