Events for Wednesday April 15th, Thursday, April 16th for Jersey City, Hoboken and Bayonne

Wednesday, April 15, 2026
Jersey City
Love Island Watch Party: Beyond the Villa viewing with cocktails.
Time: 7:00 PM
Venue: Boots & Bones, 116 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Amy Neufeld Art Show: Exhibition featuring artist Amy Neufeld; free entry with vegetarian menu available.
Time: 7:00 PM
Venue: Pet Shop, 193 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Candle Making Workshop: Guided workshop by Paint by the Pints.
Time: 7:00 PM
Venue: San Patricios | The Life of Reilly, 8 Erie Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Cost: $55
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