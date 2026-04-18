Local Events For Sunday, April 19th & Monday, April 20th Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne and Secaucus

Sunday, April 19, 2026
Jersey City Marathon & Half Marathon 2026
Time: 6:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Location: Neighborhoods throughout Jersey City (Double-loop course)
Description: The fourth annual marathon and half -marathon, offering runners a tour of the city’s diverse districts. Expect significant traffic impacts and cheering zones along the route.
Hoboken Literary Weekend: Finale
Time: Various times throughout the day
Location: Hosted by Little City Books (100 Bloomfield St, Hoboken) and other local venues like Mile Square Theatre.
Description: The final day of the festival featuring book readings, discussions, and author signings.
Sunday, April 19, 2026
CKO Bayonne Grand Opening Celebration
Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Location: 1033 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Description: Official grand opening for the local fitness studio.
Wellness Morning at Level Up Studio
Location: Level Up Studio, Bayonne, NJ
9:30 AM: Strength Flex – focused on mobility and strength training.
10:30 AM: Physical Therapy & Pelvic Floor Consultations.
11:30 AM: Nutrition Workshop – covering macros, body recomposition, and realistic nutrition.
Monday, April 20, 2026
Combo Gaming Event
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: The Vic Tavern (107 Hobart Ave, Bayonne, NJ).
Description: A regular social gaming night where participants can bring their own games or use those provided by the tavern.
Crafty Monday
Time: 5:00 PM – 5:30 PM
Location: Hoboken Public Library (500 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ).
Description: A 30-minute screen-free crafting session designed for relaxation and creativity.
Learn ASL: Beginner Sign Language
Time: 6:00 PM
Location: Hoboken Public Library (500 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ).
Description: An interactive beginner-level hybrid class for those interested in learning American Sign Language.
Classic Book Club
Time: 6:30 PM
Location: Secaucus Public Library (1379 Paterson Plank Rd, Secaucus, NJ).
Description: A community book club meeting to discuss classic literature.
Noel Sagerman Trio & Jam Session
Time: 6:00 PM
Location: The Brightside Tavern (141 Bright St, Jersey City, NJ).
Description: A jazz performance followed by an open jam session for local musicians.
Play-Doh Playdate
Time: 5:15 PM
Location: Guttenberg Resource Center (7002 JFK Blvd East, Guttenberg, NJ — adjacent to North Bergen/West New York).
Description: A social event for young children and caregivers focused on creative play.
Have an event? Want us to post the event for you? Please email 2 weeks before the event https://www.riverviewobserver@gmail