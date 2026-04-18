Local Events For Sunday, April 19th & Monday, April 20th Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne and Secaucus

Sunday, April 19, 2026

Jersey City Marathon & Half Marathon 2026

Time: 6:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: Neighborhoods throughout Jersey City (Double-loop course)

Description: The fourth annual marathon and half -marathon, offering runners a tour of the city’s diverse districts. Expect significant traffic impacts and cheering zones along the route.



Hoboken Literary Weekend: Finale

Time: Various times throughout the day

Location: Hosted by Little City Books (100 Bloomfield St, Hoboken) and other local venues like Mile Square Theatre.

Description: The final day of the festival featuring book readings, discussions, and author signings.



Sunday, April 19, 2026

CKO Bayonne Grand Opening Celebration

Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Location: 1033 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002

Description: Official grand opening for the local fitness studio.



Wellness Morning at Level Up Studio

Location: Level Up Studio, Bayonne, NJ

9:30 AM: Strength Flex – focused on mobility and strength training.

10:30 AM: Physical Therapy & Pelvic Floor Consultations.

11:30 AM: Nutrition Workshop – covering macros, body recomposition, and realistic nutrition.



Monday, April 20, 2026

Combo Gaming Event

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: The Vic Tavern (107 Hobart Ave, Bayonne, NJ).

Description: A regular social gaming night where participants can bring their own games or use those provided by the tavern.



Crafty Monday

Time: 5:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Location: Hoboken Public Library (500 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ).

Description: A 30-minute screen-free crafting session designed for relaxation and creativity.



Learn ASL: Beginner Sign Language

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Hoboken Public Library (500 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ).

Description: An interactive beginner-level hybrid class for those interested in learning American Sign Language.



Classic Book Club

Time: 6:30 PM

Location: Secaucus Public Library (1379 Paterson Plank Rd, Secaucus, NJ).

Description: A community book club meeting to discuss classic literature.



Noel Sagerman Trio & Jam Session

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: The Brightside Tavern (141 Bright St, Jersey City, NJ).

Description: A jazz performance followed by an open jam session for local musicians.



Play-Doh Playdate

Time: 5:15 PM

Location: Guttenberg Resource Center (7002 JFK Blvd East, Guttenberg, NJ — adjacent to North Bergen/West New York).

Description: A social event for young children and caregivers focused on creative play.

Have an event? Want us to post the event for you? Please email 2 weeks before the event https://www.riverviewobserver@gmail



