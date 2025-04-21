Pope Francis Has Died

Pope Francis died Easter Monday at his home at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta.

The Vatican announced in a statement on social media.

The Pope died at 7:35 am local time, 1:35 a.m. ET am

His Papacy ran for 12 years, and in that time, he worked towards an inclusive Roman Catholic Church in support of marginalized voices.

Francis, who has been limiting his workload on doctors’ orders, did not preside over the Vatican’s Easter Mass but appeared at the end of the event for a twice-yearly blessing and message known as the “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world)

Pope Francis died about four weeks after he was released from the hospital following an extended battle with respiratory ailments

Vice President JD Vance visited the Vatican over the weekend and met with the Pope on Easter Sunday

Photo of Pope Francis courtesy of the Vatican News as it appeared on X