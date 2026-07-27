Courtesy of Recipe Delights https://cookingcuriosity.com/

Make it Yourself -Garlic Bread Avocado Toast is a deliciously savory twist on the classic avocado toast, combining the rich flavors of garlic butter with creamy avocado. This recipe starts with toasted bread slathered in a garlic-butter spread, which is then topped with mashed avocado seasoned with salt, pepper, and a squeeze of lemon juice. The result is a mouthwatering combination of crunchy, buttery garlic bread and smooth, flavorful avocado, making it perfect for breakfast, brunch, or a tasty snack.

Ingredients:

2 slices of bread

1 ripe avocado

2 tablespoons butter, softened

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional toppings: red pepper flakes, fresh herbs

Instructions:

Prepare the Garlic Butter: Mix the softened butter with minced garlic. Spread it evenly on the bread slices. Toast the Bread: Toast the garlic-buttered bread slices until golden and crispy. Mash the Avocado: In a bowl, mash the avocado with lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Assemble the Toast: Spread the mashed avocado over the garlic bread. Add optional toppings if desired.

Enjoy this Garlic Bread Avocado Toast as a savory, flavorful treat that’s perfect for any time of the day!

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