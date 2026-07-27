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Make it Yourself -Garlic Bread Avocado Toast

Courtesy of Recipe Delights https://cookingcuriosity.com/

Make it Yourself -Garlic Bread Avocado Toast is a deliciously savory twist on the classic avocado toast, combining the rich flavors of garlic butter with creamy avocado. This recipe starts with toasted bread slathered in a garlic-butter spread, which is then topped with mashed avocado seasoned with salt, pepper, and a squeeze of lemon juice. The result is a mouthwatering combination of crunchy, buttery garlic bread and smooth, flavorful avocado, making it perfect for breakfast, brunch, or a tasty snack.

Ingredients:

  • 2 slices of bread
  • 1 ripe avocado
  • 2 tablespoons butter, softened
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Optional toppings: red pepper flakes, fresh herbs

Instructions:

  1. Prepare the Garlic Butter:
    • Mix the softened butter with minced garlic. Spread it evenly on the bread slices.
  2. Toast the Bread:
    • Toast the garlic-buttered bread slices until golden and crispy.
  3. Mash the Avocado:
    • In a bowl, mash the avocado with lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
  4. Assemble the Toast:
    • Spread the mashed avocado over the garlic bread. Add optional toppings if desired.

Enjoy this Garlic Bread Avocado Toast as a savory, flavorful treat that’s perfect for any time of the day!

https://cookingcuriosity.com