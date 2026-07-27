Courtesy of Recipe Delights https://cookingcuriosity.com/
Make it Yourself -Garlic Bread Avocado Toast is a deliciously savory twist on the classic avocado toast, combining the rich flavors of garlic butter with creamy avocado. This recipe starts with toasted bread slathered in a garlic-butter spread, which is then topped with mashed avocado seasoned with salt, pepper, and a squeeze of lemon juice. The result is a mouthwatering combination of crunchy, buttery garlic bread and smooth, flavorful avocado, making it perfect for breakfast, brunch, or a tasty snack.
Ingredients:
- 2 slices of bread
- 1 ripe avocado
- 2 tablespoons butter, softened
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Optional toppings: red pepper flakes, fresh herbs
Instructions:
- Prepare the Garlic Butter:
- Mix the softened butter with minced garlic. Spread it evenly on the bread slices.
- Toast the Bread:
- Toast the garlic-buttered bread slices until golden and crispy.
- Mash the Avocado:
- In a bowl, mash the avocado with lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
- Assemble the Toast:
- Spread the mashed avocado over the garlic bread. Add optional toppings if desired.
Enjoy this Garlic Bread Avocado Toast as a savory, flavorful treat that’s perfect for any time of the day!