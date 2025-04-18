Hudson County Community College Topping Out Ceremony, Hoisting the Final Beam on The Center for Student Success





The new tower will house NCAA gym, fitness center, science labs, theater, classrooms, and administrative offices.

Hudson County Community College (HCCC) held a “Topping Out” ceremony on Thursday, April 17th, 2025, at 2 Enos Place on the College’s Journal Square Campus in Jersey City, for the new Center for Student Success. Students, faculty, staff, honored guests, the project team, and others signed the beam and raised it into position.

The 11-story, 153,186 square-foot HCCC Center for Student Success resides one block from the Journal Square PATH. The tower will replace several of the College’s small, segregated, and aging buildings. The blueprint includes 24 classrooms; full-size National College Athletics Association (NCAA) gymnasium to facilitate the debut of the College’s Athletics Department; fitness center; black-box theater; health sciences laboratories; 85 offices; eight conference rooms; a “University Center” for sister colleges and partners to offer baccalaureate instruction; expanded student services areas; and more.