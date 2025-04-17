Would you like to Adopt Dusty?

Dusty is a 3-year-old Maltese who may have a bit of a silly haircut, but he likes to think that his unique look helps to match his unique personality!

He’s got a good number of quirks in such a small body, constantly wanting to run around and jump up to get (or give) kisses to anyone he sees!

He prefers people but doesn’t mind being around other dogs. He doesn’t want to pick a fight, but is not eager to make a furry friend of his own.

He would be ideal for someone with a more playful personality, either a family with young kids, or even just someone who’s young at heart!

Dusty would prefer somewhere near a dog park so he can get easy access to somewhere he can let loose!

Dusty came into JCACC looking a tad worse for wear but has been properly coiffed and ready for his close-up.

If you want to adopt Dusty, please go to jcnj.org/adopt to submit an application, or call us at 201-547-5700 during business hours for more information.