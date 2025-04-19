Bayonne Residential Parking Permit Regulations Enforcement 24 Hours a Day Begining May 12, 2025

The City of Bayonne is always looking for ways to improve the parking situation in our community. As the current administration worked towards improving the City’s financial status, we committed to jumpstarting the residential development of numerous long-dormant and often contaminated commercial properties. For the most part, the development of the new residential buildings was contingent upon the developers ensuring that they provided adequate on-site parking for occupants of these buildings.



Beginning on Monday, May 12, 2025, Bayonne Parking Enforcement Officers will begin enforcing the Residential Zone parking ordinance 24 hours a day. For the first month, Parking Enforcement Officers will issue Warning Notices to those who violate the ordinance by parking overnight on the street without a permit. This will permit residents to be familiar with the new enforcement procedures. After this familiarization period, however, beginning on Monday, June 16, 2025, the 24-hour Residential Parking Permit regulations will be enforced, and Parking Enforcement Officers will begin issuing actual tickets to violators. These tickets will include the appropriate fines and, in certain circumstances, may require an appearance in Municipal Court.