Hudson County Community College to Hold Dr.Marin Luther King Jr. Annual Memorial

Kevin Richardson of the Exonerated Five will be the keynote speaker at Hudson County Community College’s Fourth Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial. The January 29, 2026, event will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the HCCC Culinary Conference Center, 161 Newkirk Street in Jersey City, NJ.

While advocating economic and racial equity, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. declared, “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” The civil rights icon was jailed 29 times for petty offenses. The late U.S. Representative John Lewis called it “good trouble,” highlighting a struggle he said may continue for lifetimes and generations. Dr. King’s vision underscores sharing human experiences and bridging divides. More than half century after his assassination, Dr. King’s legacy continues to inspire.