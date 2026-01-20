Events for Tuesday, January 20, 2026 for Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne

Jersey City Events



Freedy Johnston’s Tues. Night Live with guest Karyn Kuhl

8:00 PM

Monty Hall, 43 Montgomery Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302

A live music performance by American singer-songwriter Freedy Johnston, known for his songcraft, featuring special guest Karyn Kuhl.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Passport & Pints: Global Travelers Social

6:30 PM

902 Brewing Co., 101 Pacific Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07304

A free social gathering for travelers to meet, share stories and tips, and connect with the adventure community over craft beer.

2026 Kickoff Happy Hour: New Year, New Connections

5:00 PM

Pet Shop, 193 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07302

A happy hour event to foster new connections within the NJ and NYC tech ecosystem.

More Info: Learn more about the event on Eventbrite.

2025 SJC SpeakEASY Salon Series

6:30 PM Jersey City Free Public Library, 472 Jersey Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07302

A monthly gathering to discuss significant topics such as climate change.



Hoboken Events

General Knowledge Trivia

7:30 PM

Farside Tavern, 531 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030

Test your knowledge on a variety of topics at this general knowledge trivia night.

Passport Book Club

11:00 AM

Hoboken Public Library, 500 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ 07030

A monthly book discussion club. This month’s selection is “

This Motherless Land

” by Nikki May.

Bilingual Story Time

3:30 PM

Hoboken Public Library, 500 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ 07030

A story time event presented in both English and Spanish, repeating regularly.



Rise n’ Read!

10:30 AM

Hoboken Public Library, 500 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ 07030

A drop-in story time and craft activity for children at the Grand St. Branch.

Bayonne Events

CDBG Public Hearing

5:30 PM

Bayonne City Hall (Hybrid meeting with Zoom option)

The City of Bayonne will hold a public hearing for the 2026 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Annual Plan.

Rent Control Board Meeting

The meeting scheduled for this date has been cancelled.

