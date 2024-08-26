Jersey City’s Pet Project gets Boost from NBCUni “Clear the Shelters” Campaign, Helping Shelter Animals Find Forever Homes & $100k in Matching Donations

Jersey City Animal Care and Control (JCACC) has joined NBCUniversal Local’s 10th annual Clear the Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign from August 10 through September 10. Since its inception in 2015, Clear the Shelters has helped more than one million pets find new homes and raised millions of dollars for participating shelters and rescues.? Animal shelters and rescues across the country are facing economic hardships due to a historically high number of pet surrenders and feral overpopulation.

This year, Greater Good Charities, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, and The Animal Rescue Site are joining NBCUniversal Local’s Clear the Shelters™ pet adoption and donation campaign. They have teamed up to help raise funds for participating animal welfare organizations across the country via ClearTheSheltersFund.org. For the next two weeks, they will contribute $100,000 in matching donation dollars.

Jersey City has enlisted the expertise of Behavior Plus to work bi-weekly with our staff and animals to enrich, maintain, and develop adoptability. On-site veterinarians perform routine and emergency medical care for the animals in the shelter’s care.

Mayor Steven M. Fulop put Jersey City’s new shelter under the care of Health and Human Services last winter and has watched closely as the new management, who answers directly to the mayor, is improving the lives of surrendered and stray animals. “The shelter is now open and accessible to residents six days a week or with an appointment. Additionally, we continue to add new services to improve the lives of strays and pets that end up in the shelter.”

As part of these efforts, the JCACC will take its pets public on September 8 with an event on Barrow Street to help find homes for shelter animals. Residents will be able to meet and adopt our four-legged shelter friends. Working with the HSS’s Partnership for a Healthier JC, the Historic Downtown SID, K-9dergarden, Fussy Friends, Barky Way, and Hound About Town, the JCACC will offer adoptions free for qualified pet parents. Adoption fees are dropped to $10 in the weeks up until the event, and there are no adoption fees for veterans or seniors who want to bring some love into their lives.

“The goal is to find homes for as many of our wonderful dogs and cats as possible, says HHS Director Stacey Flanagan, “Jersey City residents have big hearts and love animals, and now is the time when their generosity can be doubled.”

To contribute, go to the Jersey City Animal Care & Control donation page. This year’s donation page was built courtesy of Fundraise Up, an online donation platform that helps nonprofits grow revenue. When donating to the Clear the Shelters Fund, donors have the option to cover transaction fees with their donation so that 100% goes directly to the shelter or rescue of their choice.

About Jersey City Animal Care & Control

On January 1, 2024, Jersey City launched a full-service Animal Care and Control shelter to ensure the humane treatment for animals in need by establishing 24/7 operations, on-site dog licensing with adoptions, expanding operating hours for more public access, and working with the community to create a robust volunteer program.