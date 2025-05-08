Hudson County Community College Online Programs Earn NJEdge ‘Accessibility in Digital Education’ Award

Hudson County Community College Center for Online Learning Executive Director Matthew LeBrake recently accepted the NJEdge “Accessibility in Digital Education” Award at EdgeCon, which was held at Seton Hall University.

– Hudson County Community College (HCCC) students of all abilities and backgrounds attend classes and complete assignments online with ease, bringing them closer to achieving their academic goals.

In recognition of the College’s ongoing commitment to providing accessible, equitable, and inclusive online learning experiences, Matthew LaBrake, Executive Director of the HCCC Center for Online Learning, recently accepted the NJEdge “Accessibility in Digital Education” Award at EdgeCon held at Seton Hall University. At the event, HCCC Senior Instructional Designer Callie Martin co-presented “Building an Inclusive Future at HCCC” alongside Josh Gaul, NJEdge’s Chief Digital Learning Officer, after completing a multiphase project to improve the accessibility of all Hudson Online courses.