MAYOR’S CORNER -Bayonne’s Field of Dreams is Now a Reality

Bayonne Mayor James Davis

Photo Credit Al Sullivan

Photo Courtesy of Pete Amadeo-

https://NewJersey. New12.COM

Saturday, May 3, was a great day in Bayonne. More than a thousand people came out for the dedication ceremony for the new Buddy Baseball field at 11th Street and Avenue E. Buddy Baseball, a great program for children with special needs, has become a cherished part of the community during its ten-year history. In Buddy Baseball, volunteers assist special needs players during the games.

The ceremony marked the happy completion of a $2.4 million construction project that began in September 2024. The City of Bayonne received money for the construction from the federal, state, county governments, and local developers. Known to many as the Field of Dreams, the renovated ballpark includes a new playing area, artificial turf, bleachers, fencing, handicap access, and an adjoining playground. We would like to thank all of the public and private sector funders who made this wonderful project possible. The skilled workers of Picerno-Giordano Construction of Kenilworth built the facility and got it done on time for the start of baseball season. Public Works Director Tommy Cotter and City Engineer Rob Russo worked hard on this project from start to finish.

In a special part of the ceremony, the new scoreboard was unveiled to reveal that the City of Bayonne has named the facility Pete Amadeo Field. Pete, our Superintendent of Recreation, established Buddy Baseball in Bayonne and has made it one of the best recreational programs in our community’s history. Each day, he leads our Recreation Division with energy and enthusiasm. Naming the field in Pete’s honor was one of Bayonne’s best-kept secrets. He had no idea that this was happening until the unveiling took place.

I am extremely happy that Pete Amadeo Field is completed and open for the 2025 Buddy Baseball season. It will provide fun and excitement for children and families for years to come.