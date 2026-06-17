Hat Trick for Hoboken:

Three Hoboken Rockets Teams Win Championships — All Honored with Official County Proclamations

By Natasha Anderson | Sports Correspondent

From left: Vasili Karalewich, Commissioner Anthony L. Romano Jr., and Roger J. Muller Jr. proudly display all three Hudson County Proclamations honoring the Hoboken Rockets’ historic championship season.

HOBOKEN, N.J. — In a stretch of hockey that will be talked about for years in the locker rooms and arenas of Hudson County, the Hoboken Rockets organization accomplished something extraordinary: three separate championship titles across three different leagues and venues, all earned within the same 2024–2025 season — and all recognized with official Proclamations issued by the Hudson County Board of County Commissioners. The Hoboken Red Rockets, competing in the American Dream Hockey League; the Hoboken White Rockets, claiming the Smythe Division title at The Icehouse in Hackensack; and the Hoboken White Rockets Patrick Division squad, also victorious at The Icehouse — each raised a banner, and each received the formal commendation of Hudson County Commissioner Anthony L. Romano Jr.

Behind it all stands Roger J. Muller Jr. — founder, Team Captain, General Manager, and Coach of the Hoboken Rockets since 1991. A Hoboken native, insurance executive, and lifelong athlete, Muller has spent more than three decades building one of the most decorated amateur hockey organizations in the northeastern United States. His co-captain across multiple teams, Vasili Karalewich of River Vale, has been a cornerstone of the Rockets’ championship runs.

Red Rockets Conquer American Dream — Winter 2025

The Hoboken Red Rockets entered the Winter 2025 playoffs of the American Dream Hockey League as the definition of a long shot. With a 4–8 regular-season record, they barely qualified for postseason play. What happened next was the kind of turnaround that makes amateur hockey so compelling.

Rallying with resilience, discipline, and teamwork, the Red Rockets reeled off three consecutive playoff wins and claimed the championship game at The Arena at American Dream in East Rutherford, defeating Momma’s Boys by a decisive 3–0. It was a championship that no one saw coming, and one that no one on the roster will ever forget.