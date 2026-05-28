Hudson County Community College and Rutgers University-Newark Sign CONNECTTransfer Pathways Agreement

On Monday, May 4, Hudson County Community College (HCCC) and Rutgers University–Newark officially launched the CONNECT Transfer Program – expanding seamless pathways from associate to bachelor’s degrees with enhanced transfer, advising, and support.



Hudson County Community College (HCCC) and Rutgers University-Newark (RU-N) have worked collaboratively for many years. More than a decade ago, the two higher education institutions forged a dual-admission agreement that made it easier for HCCC students who earned their associate degrees to transfer seamlessly to RU-N and attain baccalaureate degrees in Art, Biology, Computer Arts, Marketing and Supply Chain Management, Criminal Justice, English, Environmental Science, Public and Nonprofit Administration, and Theatre.



On Monday, May 4, 2026, HCCC President Dr. Christopher Reber and RU-N Chancellor Dr. Tonya Smith-Jackson signed the CONNECT Transfer Pathways Agreement that builds upon the longstanding relationship and offers HCCC students even more baccalaureate options and benefits.

The new CONNECT Transfer Pathways Agreement provides HCCC students who earn their HCCC Associate in Science in Business Administration degree with the opportunity to transfer seamlessly to Rutgers University-Newark Bachelor of Science degrees in Marketing, Chain Supply Management, and Leadership and Management; and Bachelor of Arts degrees in Public Administration programs. Additional program pathways are in process in the areas of Biology, Psychology, Social Work, Computer Science, Education, and Criminal Justice.