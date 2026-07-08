HRH, Mayor Nadrowski Celebrate Grand Opening of New Sleep Center at Bayonne University Hospital

Hudson Regional Health leadership, Bayonne Mayor Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski, Bayonne City Councilmembers, and members of the Bayonne community celebrating the grand opening of Bayonne University Hospital’s new Sleep Center

Additional photos and brief video of ribbon cutting available here via Google Drive: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1To2jaxZ9LBwkbg73SluAtu-SC6fynklC?usp=drive_link

Today, Hudson Regional Health was joined by Bayonne Mayor Sharon-Ashe Nadrowski and members of the Bayonne City Council to celebrate the grand opening of Bayonne University Hospital’s new Sleep Center. The brand-new service line will expand access to comprehensive sleep diagnostic and treatment services for residents in Bayonne and throughout Hudson County with state-of-the-art, advanced sleep testing technology, and board-certified sleep medicine physicians and sleep technicians.