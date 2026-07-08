Events for Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, July 9,10,11,12 for Jersey City & Hoboken

Thursday, July 9, 2026
World Cup Yoga
Time 7:00 AM
Location Pier A Park
Kind of event Fitness and Wellness
Address Pier A Park 100 Sinatra Drive Hoboken NJ 07030
Jersey City Summerfest 2026 featuring David Cedano
Time 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM
Location Berry Lane Park
Kind of event Live Concert
Address Berry Lane Park 1000 Garfield Ave Jersey City NJ 07304
The Jury Experience
Time 6:00 PM
Location White Eagle Hall
Kind of event Live Performance Theater
Address 337 Newark Avenue Jersey City NJ 07302
Intuitive Tarot Workshop
Time 6:30 PM
Location Hoboken Public Library
Kind of event Community Workshop
Address 500 Park Avenue Hoboken NJ 07030
CHNA Dinner Club Event
Time 7:00 PM
Location Island Central
Kind of event Community Dining and Networking
Address 329 Central Avenue Jersey City NJ 07307
Movies in the Park Tron Ares
Time 8:30 PM – 10:00 PM
Location Jersey City City Hall Park
Kind of event Outdoor Movie Screening
Address City Hall Plaza 280 Grove St Jersey City NJ 07302
Friday July 10 2026
World Cup Yoga
Time 7:00 AM
Location Pier A Park
Kind of event Fitness and Wellness
Address Pier A Park 100 Sinatra Drive Hoboken NJ 07030
Marketplace in Jersey City Monthly Delivery Day
Time 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Location Triangle Park
Kind of event Community Market
Address Triangle Park 132 Danforth Ave Jersey City NJ 07305
The World on Central Corridor Crawl
Time 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Location Central Avenue
Kind of event World Cup Community Festival
Address 370-437 Central Ave Jersey City NJ 07307
Terrarium Building 101 Live
Time 6:00 PM
Location Terrarium Building 101 LOL Studio
Kind of event Arts and Crafts Workshop
Address Suite T612 930 Newark Avenue Jersey City NJ 07306
Beyond the Valley of the Dolls with DJ Fabio
Time 7:30 PM
Location Monty Hall
Kind of event Live Music and DJ Event
Address 43 Montgomery Street Jersey City NJ 07302
Bike JC Light Up Ride
Time 7:30 PM
Location Grove Street
Kind of event Community Social Bicycle Ride
Address Grove Street PATH Plaza Jersey City NJ 07302
We Heart RnB New Jersey Exclusive Event
Time 10:00 PM – 2:00 AM
Location Hoboken Live Venue
Kind of event Nightlife Dance Party
Address Washington St Hoboken NJ 07030
Saturday July 11 2026
World Cup Yoga
Time 7:00 AM
Location Pier A Park
Kind of event Fitness and Wellness
Address Pier A Park 100 Sinatra Drive Hoboken NJ 07030
Earth Keepers Park Volunteering
Time 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Location Liberty State Park
Kind of event Community Environmental Volunteerism
Address Liberty State Park Jersey City NJ 07305
Cafe Lafayette 5 Year Anniversary & Berry Peachy Market
Time 10:00 AM
Location Cafe Lafayette
Kind of event Community Anniversary Celebration and Vendor Market
Address 74 Maple Street Jersey City NJ 07304
Saturdays Live Music Series
Time 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Location Hoboken Performance Space
Kind of event Community Concert
Address Washington St Hoboken NJ 07030
NYC/NJ FTL 9-Hole Outing
Time 12:00 PM
Location Skyway Golf Course
Kind of event Sports and Recreation
Address 515 Duncan Avenue Jersey City NJ 07306
World Cup Watch Party & Handmade Market
Time 3:00 PM – 11:59 PM
Location Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza
Kind of event Community Watch Party and Street Market
Address 134-158 Newark Avenue Jersey City NJ 07302
International Fight Week UFC 329 Watch Party
Time 8:00 PM
Location Madd Hatter Hoboken
Kind of event Sports Watch Party
Address 221 Washington Street Hoboken NJ 07030
Sunday July 12 2026
World Cup Yoga
Time 7:00 AM
Location Pier A Park
Kind of event Fitness and Wellness
Address Pier A Park 100 Sinatra Drive Hoboken NJ 07030
Main Street Pops Artisan Market
Time 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Location Hoboken Waterfront
Kind of event Open-Air Craft and Vendor Market
Address Pier A Park 100 Sinatra Drive Hoboken NJ 07030
The V Spot Vintage Pop-Up
Time 12:00 PM
Location The Hair Room Jersey City
Kind of event Shopping Pop-Up Market
Address 467 Palisade Avenue Jersey City NJ 07307