Events for Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, July 9,10,11,12 for Jersey City & Hoboken

Thursday, July 9, 2026

World Cup Yoga

Time 7:00 AM

Location Pier A Park

Kind of event Fitness and Wellness

Address Pier A Park 100 Sinatra Drive Hoboken NJ 07030

Jersey City Summerfest 2026 featuring David Cedano

Time 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Location Berry Lane Park

Kind of event Live Concert

Address Berry Lane Park 1000 Garfield Ave Jersey City NJ 07304

The Jury Experience

Time 6:00 PM

Location White Eagle Hall

Kind of event Live Performance Theater

Address 337 Newark Avenue Jersey City NJ 07302

Intuitive Tarot Workshop

Time 6:30 PM

Location Hoboken Public Library

Kind of event Community Workshop

Address 500 Park Avenue Hoboken NJ 07030

CHNA Dinner Club Event

Time 7:00 PM

Location Island Central

Kind of event Community Dining and Networking

Address 329 Central Avenue Jersey City NJ 07307

Movies in the Park Tron Ares

Time 8:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Location Jersey City City Hall Park

Kind of event Outdoor Movie Screening

Address City Hall Plaza 280 Grove St Jersey City NJ 07302

Friday July 10 2026

World Cup Yoga

Time 7:00 AM

Location Pier A Park

Kind of event Fitness and Wellness

Address Pier A Park 100 Sinatra Drive Hoboken NJ 07030

Marketplace in Jersey City Monthly Delivery Day

Time 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location Triangle Park

Kind of event Community Market

Address Triangle Park 132 Danforth Ave Jersey City NJ 07305

The World on Central Corridor Crawl

Time 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location Central Avenue

Kind of event World Cup Community Festival

Address 370-437 Central Ave Jersey City NJ 07307

Terrarium Building 101 Live

Time 6:00 PM

Location Terrarium Building 101 LOL Studio

Kind of event Arts and Crafts Workshop

Address Suite T612 930 Newark Avenue Jersey City NJ 07306

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls with DJ Fabio

Time 7:30 PM

Location Monty Hall

Kind of event Live Music and DJ Event

Address 43 Montgomery Street Jersey City NJ 07302

Bike JC Light Up Ride

Time 7:30 PM

Location Grove Street

Kind of event Community Social Bicycle Ride

Address Grove Street PATH Plaza Jersey City NJ 07302

We Heart RnB New Jersey Exclusive Event

Time 10:00 PM – 2:00 AM

Location Hoboken Live Venue

Kind of event Nightlife Dance Party

Address Washington St Hoboken NJ 07030

Saturday July 11 2026

World Cup Yoga

Time 7:00 AM

Location Pier A Park

Kind of event Fitness and Wellness

Address Pier A Park 100 Sinatra Drive Hoboken NJ 07030

Earth Keepers Park Volunteering

Time 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location Liberty State Park

Kind of event Community Environmental Volunteerism

Address Liberty State Park Jersey City NJ 07305

Cafe Lafayette 5 Year Anniversary & Berry Peachy Market

Time 10:00 AM

Location Cafe Lafayette

Kind of event Community Anniversary Celebration and Vendor Market

Address 74 Maple Street Jersey City NJ 07304

Saturdays Live Music Series

Time 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Location Hoboken Performance Space

Kind of event Community Concert

Address Washington St Hoboken NJ 07030

NYC/NJ FTL 9-Hole Outing

Time 12:00 PM

Location Skyway Golf Course

Kind of event Sports and Recreation

Address 515 Duncan Avenue Jersey City NJ 07306

World Cup Watch Party & Handmade Market

Time 3:00 PM – 11:59 PM

Location Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza

Kind of event Community Watch Party and Street Market

Address 134-158 Newark Avenue Jersey City NJ 07302

International Fight Week UFC 329 Watch Party

Time 8:00 PM

Location Madd Hatter Hoboken

Kind of event Sports Watch Party

Address 221 Washington Street Hoboken NJ 07030

Sunday July 12 2026

World Cup Yoga

Time 7:00 AM

Location Pier A Park

Kind of event Fitness and Wellness

Address Pier A Park 100 Sinatra Drive Hoboken NJ 07030

Main Street Pops Artisan Market

Time 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Location Hoboken Waterfront

Kind of event Open-Air Craft and Vendor Market

Address Pier A Park 100 Sinatra Drive Hoboken NJ 07030

The V Spot Vintage Pop-Up

Time 12:00 PM

Location The Hair Room Jersey City

Kind of event Shopping Pop-Up Market

Address 467 Palisade Avenue Jersey City NJ 07307

