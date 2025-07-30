Bayonne Police Department to Launch Daily Online Google Map of Road Work Zones

Bayonne Police Chief Robert Geisler announced that the Police Department’s Traffic Unit will begin a daily dissemination of a Google map that will show the location of scheduled road work sites occurring in Bayonne that day.

The Google map program for Bayonne will operate Mondays through Fridays, beginning on Monday, July 28. The map will display a worksite’s location and the scheduled work times. The program will also indicate whether a road closure is planned. The goal is to have the information disseminated no later than 7:00 a.m. each weekday. Chief Geisler said, “The Bayonne Police Department is presenting this Google map program, so that Bayonne residents and visitors will have useful information before they drive around the community.” He continued, “This new program reflects the service-oriented mission of the Bayonne Police Department. We hope the Google map will help people to limit any inconvenience as they plan each day.”

The following link will lead to the Google worksite map and related information:

An advisory from the Police Traffic Division states, “This notification contains an interactive map that shows areas that will be affected by work zones. Driving through these areas may affect your commute in the City of Bayonne on this date. Please note that certain work zones may move throughout the day and that all work zones are subject to last-minute changes. These moves and changes may not be reflected on the map. Any issues or concerns regarding a work site should be addressed to the Bayonne Police Department Traffic Unit @ 201.858.6969 or emailed to traffic@bayonnepd.org.”

The link to the worksite map will be available on the Facebook pages of the Bayonne Police Department and the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management (OEM), on the City of Bayonne’s website, and other locations on the web.