HCCC’s Hudson Scholars Program Thrives with $100,000 Investment of Provident Bank Foundation

Caption: With the support of a $100,000 grant from the Provident Bank Foundation, the Hudson Scholars Program has created significantly improved outcomes for hundreds of HCCC students. Pictured: Hudson Scholars graduates at HCCC’s 2024 Commencement.

The Signature Grant helped the College’s award-winning program expand academic opportunities and improve student success through an innovative approach.

A $100,000 Signature Grant from Provident Bank Foundation (PBF) made a profound impact on the lives of over 400 Hudson County Community College (HCCC) students who participated in the award-winning Hudson Scholars program and are now HCCC graduates.

In 2023, PBF awarded a series of $100,000 Signature Grants for three different funding priorities: Education; Community Enrichment; and Health, Youth, & Families. The grants fund the creation or expansion of innovative programs that address systemic challenges in our communities and their root causes.