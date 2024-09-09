Twenty-Three Years Later, Hudson County Community College Never Forgets, Invites Community to Join 9/11 Commemoration

The Hudson County Community College 9/11 Memorial, a steel fragment believed to be from the World Trade Center North Tower East Façade.

Wounded Warrior Leader Chris Hoff will recount his experiences in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks; former New Jersey Attorney General John Farmer will speak.

The 9/11 terrorist attacks killed citizens of 78 countries on United States soil, an act that challenged America’s strength and resilience. A generation later, annual remembrances honor the 2,977 lives lost in targeted attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and United Airlines Flight 93. The attacks took the lives of more than 700 New Jerseyans, including 155 Hudson County residents. Twenty-three years later, the pain of that day is still palpable as families mourn loved ones, workers remember lost colleagues, children have grown up not knowing a parent, and supporters continue to honor the fallen.