Grandmaster Austin Wright Sr. received the 2025 Odyssey International Community Service Award of Excellence

Internationally known and Renowned Martial Arts Legend Grandmaster Austin Wright Sr. was honored for his extraordinary dedication to service and leadership with the prestigious 2025 Odyssey International Community Service Award of Excellence. The award was presented during the Odyssey International Business Networking Gala, held at the distinguished Newark Museum of Art in Newark, New Jersey.

Grandmaster Wright received this distinguished recognition for his Outstanding Contributions to Martial Arts Education, Youth Empowerment, Veteran Leadership, and Community Well-Being, reflecting a lifelong commitment to uplifting communities locally and internationally through discipline, mentorship, and service.

Further solidifying his global influence and legacy, Grandmaster Wright was recently featured in three internationally recognized martial arts publications, including International Martial Arts Magazine, Deadly Art of Survival, and Martial Arts World Magazine, earning two front-cover features—a rare and notable achievement in the martial arts world.

During the same gala, Grandmaster Wright was also presented with an official Resolution from the City of Jersey City, New Jersey, honoring his lasting impact and exemplary leadership.

The event was masterfully directed by CFO Persia Oliver, whose vision helped bring together influential leaders, honorees, and changemakers from around the world.