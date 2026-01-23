Hudson County Community College Welcomes Steve Madden as 2026 Fashion Show Gold-Level Sponsor

The $10,000 investment will enhance student support at Hudson Helps.

Caption: Hudson County Community College (HCCC) will offer “Steve Madden Presents the 2026 Career Closet Fashion Show: Your Runway to Success” on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at the HCCC Culinary Conference Center in Jersey City. Pictured here are HCCC students and staff on the runway at the last fashion show.

January 23, 2026, Jersey City, NJ – Hudson County Community College (HCCC) is proud to welcome Steve Madden, Ltd. As the premier sponsor of the Hudson Helps Resource Center (HHRC) Career Closet Fashion Show, an annual fundraiser supporting student success and workforce readiness.