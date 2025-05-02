Announcing Bayonne’s 1st Culture Day Festival on May31st, 2025

A new nonprofit, From Educators to Innovators, LLC, will host their very first Culture Day Festival in Bayonne on Saturday, May 31st at 16th Street Park.

This festival is meant to highlight all the wonderful and various cultures that reside in Bayonne. It will be a spectacular event showcasing music and dances from other countries, delicious cuisines from around the globe, and an array of vendors displaying their multicultural creations for the community to enjoy and purchase!

Let’s not forget about the various kids’ activities from face painting to arts & crafts to a gaming truck and more! What a great way for Bayonne to celebrate its people!