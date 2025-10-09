Faith on Two Wheels: Holy Cross Cemetery Blesses New Harley Davidson Motorcycles for North Arlington PD

By Maxim Almenas, Director of Marketing & Communications, Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark

Email: Maxim.Almenas@rcan.org

Following a special blessing by Father Michael Barone, members of the North Arlington Police Department joined Mayor Daniel H. Pronti, Borough Council representatives, and staff from Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark outside the new Open-Air Mausoleum of the Holy Spirit at Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum in North Arlington, N.J., to celebrate the donation of two motorcycles to the department.

Members of the North Arlington Police Department, Mayor Daniel H. Pronti, Borough Council officials, and staff from Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark gather with Father Michael Barone after the blessing of two Harley-Davidson motorcycles outside the Open-Air Mausoleum of the Holy Spirit at Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum in North Arlington, N.J. The ceremony celebrated faith, service, and community partnership.

The rear fender of one of two Harley-Davidson police motorcycles donated by Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark displays the department’s unit number and a stained-glass decal inspired by the mosaics of the new Open-Air Mausoleum of the Holy Spirit at Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum in North Arlington, N.J.

Lieutenant Anthony Scala and Patrolman Matthew Konieczny of the North Arlington Police Department skillfully maneuver their newly blessed Harley-Davidson motorcycles outside Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum’s Open-Air Mausoleum of the Holy Spirit. The officers comprise the department’s elite Motor Unit, known for their precision and professionalism.

A close-up view of one of the Harley-Davidson police motorcycles donated and blessed at Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum in North Arlington, N.J. Known nationwide for their strength, reliability, and iconic design, Harley-Davidson motorcycles have long been trusted by law-enforcement agencies across the country.

NORTH ARLINGTON, N.J. — Beneath the soaring arches of the new Open-Air Mausoleum of the Holy Spirit at Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum, Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark blessed and donated two new Harley-Davidson motorcycles to the North Arlington Police Department.

The ceremony celebrated both faith and service in motion. Officers from the department’s Motor Unit rode into the courtyard with practiced ease—the deep hum of their motorcycles carrying across the sacred grounds. Known nationwide for their strength, stability, and craftsmanship, Harley-Davidson police motorcycles are trusted by departments across the country for their reliability and presence.

The blessing, led by Father Michael Barone, chaplain of Holy Cross Cemetery, was a gesture of gratitude for the officers who ensure safe and dignified processions into one of the nation’s most renowned and award-winning Catholic cemeteries.