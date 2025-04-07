Millie is Ready for Her Forever Home

Millie is a 3-year-old German Shepherd looking for her furever home! She’s about as happy-go-lucky as a big dog can get, always with a smile on her face and a wag in her tail! She can be chatty when she wants attention, like any German Shepherd, but she’s not so needy as to need constant attention or food, mainly just wanting to let you know that she’s ready for a walk or wants to go outside! Speaking of walks, she’s very well behaved on a leash, not pulling all that much, and responding to commands with no issue. Millie is a dog with a lot of energy, so a larger space would be highly preferred, or backyard access so she has somewhere to get out the zoomies! Millie would be the perfect family dog to complete your home.

If you want to adopt Millie, please go to jcnj.org/adopt to submit an application, or call us at 201-547-5700 during business hours for more information.