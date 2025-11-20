Mercy House Warms Hearts and Hands: 600+ Coats Distributed to Local Families

More than 600 new and gently used coats were distributed across all three Mercy House locations.

Mercy House Director Cheryl A. Riley (second from left) joined staff and volunteers in distributing coats to those in need.

Smiles and scarves filled the halls of The Mercy House as more than 600 winter coats and other cold-weather essentials were distributed to people in need during the Archdiocese of Newark’s annual Winter Coat Giveaway from Nov. 3-5 in Jersey City, Newark, and Elizabeth.