Jersey City Celebrates Two Major Park Revitalizations Amid Rising National Park Rankings

ParkScore Index Ranks Jersey City Among Nation’s Best for Park Equity and Access

Mayor Steven M. Fulop, the Department of Infrastructure, and the Division of Parks joined community members and local officials today to cut the ribbon at two revitalized neighborhood parks, Pavonia Marion Park and Thomas McGovern Playground, marking another significant step in the city’s commitment to equitable, high-quality open space for all residents.

With a combined investment of more than $2.6 million, the transformative upgrades mark another milestone in the city’s mission to enhance community infrastructure, promote healthy lifestyles, and prioritize environmental sustainability.

“Investments in our parks are investments in our people,” said Mayor Fulop. “These two renovated parks are prime examples of how we are working together with residents to reimagine our public spaces in a way that is community-driven, environmentally responsible, and future-focused.”