Bayonne Police Department Holds Swearing-in Ceremony for Chief Joseph Scerbo, Deputy Chief Andrew Quinn, and Six Sergeants

Bayonne Police Promotions: The Bayonne Police Department held a promotional ceremony for its new Chief, Deputy Chief, and Sergeants. Pictured left to right: Public Safety Director Robert Kubert, Mayor Jimmy Davis, Police Chief Joseph Scerbo, Deputy Chief Andrew Quinn, and Sergeants Kyle Y. Davis, Damon A. Galano, Deana Mendez, Joseph McDonough, Nicholas Lawson, and Sean Crowley.

Police Chief Geisler’s Walk-Out Ceremony: On the occasion of his retirement, the Bayonne Police Department held a walk-out ceremony to honor Chief Robert Geisler as he left the department. Pictured left to right: Former Police Chief Robert Geisler, Captain James Donovan, and new Police Chief Joseph Scerbo.

On Wednesday, October 1, in the City Council Chambers, the Bayonne Police Department held a swearing-in ceremony for its new Chief, Joseph Scerbo, its new Deputy Chief, Andrew Quinn, and six sergeants: Kyle Y. Davis, Damon A. Galano, Deana Mendez, Joseph McDonough, Nicholas Lawson, and Sean Crowley.