Exit on the Hudson Bayonne Listings

NEW RENTAL LISTING!

SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM

MIDTOWN BAYONNE

The spacious one-bedroom, 2nd-floor apartment features ample storage capabilities. Features hardwood floors throughout and a bonus room perfect for an office, hobby space, or additional storage. Freshly painted and cleaned, it’s conveniently located near the 32nd St. HBLR Station and major bus lines. The apartment includes a refrigerator & dishwasher.

Asking $1,700 per month

NEW RENTAL LISTING!

1st FLOOR – 2 BEDROOM

DOWNTOWN BAYONNE

Roomy, renovated **first floor** 2-bedroom apartment with hardwood floors has been freshly painted. Convenient access to the bus and the Light Rail train. The landlord may consider a small dog.

Asking $1,850 per month

NEW RENTAL LISTING!

2 BEDROOMS – TOP FLOOR

MIDTOWN BAYONNE

Prime location – This 2-bedroom unit has a large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, central air, walk-in closets, hardwood flooring, a washer and dryer in the unit , plus storage. Garage parking is available for an additional charge.

Asking $1,950 per month

CONDO RENTAL!

2 BEDROOM – UPPER FLOOR

MIDTOWN BAYONNE

Beautifully updated unit offers a comfortable & modern living space. The open-concept layout eat-in kitchen & living room; elegant hardwood floors, & spacious floor-to-ceiling closets. Located close to 34th St. Light Rail, NJ Turnpike & Bayonne Bridge. On-site coin-operated laundry& optional parking are available

Asking $2,100 per month

