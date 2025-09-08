Acclaimed Actor Derek Luke Returns Home for Exclusive Appearance at Hudson County Community College’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, Fifty and Forward!

Renowned actor Derek Luke will help ring in Hudson County Community College’s 50th Anniversary Kickoff Celebration with a special appearance at the September 9th kickoff event.

You’ve seen him in Antwone Fisher, Glory Road, and Captain America: The First Avenger—now, come see Derek Luke at HCCC’s 50th Anniversary Kick Off Celebration!

– As Hudson County Community College (HCCC) launches its milestone yearlong 50th-anniversary celebration with a kick off party on Tuesday, September 9, attendees will enjoy the opportunity to meet acclaimed actor and Jersey City native Derek Luke.

A distinguished actor whose breakout role as the title character in Antwone Fisher earned him the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead, Derek Luke, who attended nearby Henry Snyder High School, also inspired audiences by portraying Bobby Joe Hill in Glory Road, and played Gabe Jones in Captain America: The First Avenger.