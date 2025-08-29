Hudson County Community College Invites Public to September 11 Memorial Event

The Hudson County Community College (HCCC) 9/11 Memorial event will be held on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 2 p.m. Pictured here, the steel fragment of a supportive I-beam from one of the original World Trade Center Twin Towers that is displayed on the sixth-floor terrace of the

HCCC Gabert Library.

Twenty-four years ago, Hudson County lost 155 residents in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States. They were among the nearly 3,000 individuals – including 900 New Jerseyans – killed in targeted attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and United Airlines Flight 93. Throughout the years, vigils continue with family members and supporters paying tribute to the parents, children, siblings, cousins, friends, co-workers, and neighbors who were lost on that fateful day.



Hudson County Community College (HCCC) will once again host a 9/11 Memorial to honor victims and their families. The event will take place on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 2 p.m. in the Gabert Library located at 71 Sip Avenue in Jersey City. Elected officials, emergency responders, students, educators, historians, and others will offer reflections, remembrances, and tributes from the College’s HCCC Benjamin J. Dineen III and Dennis C. Hull Gallery and Atrium that have panoramic views of the New York City and Jersey City skylines. Those who wish to attend are asked to register here.



“The 9/11 terrorist attacks changed our skyline and our waterfront, and reshaped our collective perspectives,” said HCCC President Dr. Christopher Reber. “Jersey City became a focal point as a hub for enhancing security and infrastructure protection and for building alliances connecting people of all faiths, races, and backgrounds. We will never forget the individuals we lost, and the lives impacted.”



“This day carries immense significance in our community – Hudson County is just across the river from Manhattan where the tragedy of 9/11 occurred. Many of our police officers – including myself and Chairman Anthony L. Romano – firefighters, and EMTs were there that day and the days that followed to support our community and country during this difficult time. And each year, we renew our commitment and dedication to never forget the 155 Hudson County fallen residents and their families, as well as those that have passed from 9/11 related illnesses over the past 24 years,” said Hudson County Executive Craig Guy. “I am grateful to Hudson County Community College and President

Dr. Chris Reber for holding this memorial event to honor the victims of 9/11 and continue educating our youth about what this day means to our Country.”



HCCC Associate Director of Institutional Engagement and Excellence Training Richard Walker will begin the memorial event by introducing HCCC President Dr. Christopher Reber, who will welcome guests. Hudson County Board of Commissioners Chair Anthony L. Romano will provide the keynote address. The Commissioner will be followed by Jersey City Fire Department Battalion Chief and published author Dwayne Taylor.



Other speakers include HCCC Associate Professor of History Antonio Acevedo discussing the Historical Impact of 9/11; HCCC Associate Professor Emeritus Joseph Colicchio, who served as faculty at the College at the time of the attacks; HCCC Associate Director of Veterans Affairs and International Students Zachary Forrest, who will introduce HCCC Fire Safety Manager Patrick Del Piano; New Jersey Police Training Commission Vice Chair James Sharrock, who will offer additional reflection; HCCC Coordinator of Cultural Affairs Salma Abdelwahed, who will introduce Student Poet Victoria Lenga; and HCCC Vice President for Institutional Engagement and Excellence Dr. Yeurys Pujols, who will deliver closing remarks.



A key feature of the rooftop terrace adjoining HCCC’s sixth floor Atrium is the World Trade Center steel fragment that came to the College from the Office of the Executive Director at the New Jersey State Museum. Part of the “Remember 9/11” exhibit at the Museum in 2013, the sculpture was donated to the College when the Museum sought appropriate institutions to display 9/11 artifacts. Specifically, the steel fragment is believed to be from the North Tower’s East Façade, floors 89-92. All of those in attendance are welcome to view the artifact from 9:00 a.m. until the start of the ceremonies.



The HCCC Foundation Art Collection includes 9/11-related artwork displayed in HCCC Journal Square Campus buildings:

https://www.hccc.edu/community/resources/documents/foundation-art-collection-9-11.pdf