Events for Saturday, November 29th, 2025 Jersey City, Hoboken and Bayonne

Events posted a day ahead, so you know what you are doing tomorrow

Storytime with Santa

Jersey City

Flamenco Performance

Nimbus Arts Center, 329 Warren Street.

Time: Starts at 7 p.m..

Experience a flamenco performance featuring masters of the art form. A related calendar mentions the event will also include world-class dance, music, Spanish wine, and tapas for a fee.



Awaken Jersey City Open Mic

VIP Restaurant JSQ – Barshay’s, 175 Sip Avenue.

Time: Starts at 7 p.m..

A recurring bi-weekly open mic night for music, truth, and talent. All are welcome to share and be seen. A $10 entry fee is required.



Club in the Pub at Abbey’s

Location: Abbey’s Pub, 409 Monmouth Street.

Time: Starts at 10 p.m..

A night of electronic dance music (EDM) played by DJs across various subgenres.



Jersey City Weekly Bar Crawl

Starts at BOOTS & BONES, 116 Newark Avenue.

Starts at 4 p.m..

A weekly social event that visits multiple bars, giving participants a chance to experience the nightlife. Tickets are required, and prices start at $9.01.

