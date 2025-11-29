Events for Saturday, November 29th, 2025 Jersey City, Hoboken and Bayonne

Events posted a day ahead, so you know what you are doing tomorrow
Storytime with Santa
Jersey City
Flamenco Performance
Nimbus Arts Center, 329 Warren Street.
Time: Starts at 7 p.m..
Experience a flamenco performance featuring masters of the art form. A related calendar mentions the event will also include world-class dance, music, Spanish wine, and tapas for a fee.
Awaken Jersey City Open Mic
VIP Restaurant JSQ – Barshay’s, 175 Sip Avenue.
Time: Starts at 7 p.m..
A recurring bi-weekly open mic night for music, truth, and talent. All are welcome to share and be seen. A $10 entry fee is required.
Club in the Pub at Abbey’s
Location: Abbey’s Pub, 409 Monmouth Street.
Time: Starts at 10 p.m..
A night of electronic dance music (EDM) played by DJs across various subgenres.
Jersey City Weekly Bar Crawl
Starts at BOOTS & BONES, 116 Newark Avenue.
Starts at 4 p.m..
A weekly social event that visits multiple bars, giving participants a chance to experience the nightlife. Tickets are required, and prices start at $9.01.