Events for Tuesday, November 25th, 2025 Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne and Secaucus

Jersey City
- 29th Annual Toy Drive Donations from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. The address is not specified in the search results, hosted by the Jersey City Office of Cultural Affairs Jersey City 29th Annual Toy Drive accepts donations at two primary locations: City Hall at 280 Grove Street, Jersey City, NJ, and the Mary McLeod Bethune Life Center at 140 Martin Luther King Dr, Jersey City, NJ
- Museum of Jersey City / HCCC 50 Year Exhibit Celebration from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm., hosted by the Jersey City Office of Cultural Affairs.Museum of Jersey City History 298 Academy St., Jersey City, NJ,
- Suriname Flag Raising Ceremony from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm. City Hall Balcony 280 Grove Street, Jersey City, NJ, hosted by the Jersey City Office of Cultural Affairs.
- Coles Street Market 305 Coles Street, Jersey City,NJ (weekly farmers market) from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Coles Street Market, Jersey City.
- Intro Meditation Sit & Sip at 7:00 pm at Galeria Cafe, 110 Hutton Street, Jersey City, NJ
