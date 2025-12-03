Councilman James Solomon Elected Mayor of Jersey City in Jersey City Run off defeating Ex Governor Jim McGreevey

The December 2nd runoff for Jersey City Mayor, Councilman James Solomon, emerged as the winner, defeating Ex-Governor Jim McGreevey

Solomon served as the Jersey City Council member representing Ward E, downtown Jersey City, and the waterfront area. 2017 until his mayoral win.

Solomon will be Jersey City’s first new mayor since 2013, when current Mayor Steve Fulop took office.

Fulop decided against a third term and ran for Governor. Fulop lost the race to now Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill.

Before his time on the City Council, he worked as an aide to former Boston Mayor Thomas Menino and as an adjunct professor at several colleges in New Jersey.

Solomon’s Policy Stances: Housing/Development: He has vowed to take on developers and special interests, ban rent-hiking algorithms, and ensure tenants have a right to legal counsel. Public Safety: He plans to hire 100 new police officers and supports a civilian complaint review board. Education: He has pledged to work with the independent board of education to improve schools and plans to appoint a deputy mayor for education to coordinate between the city and school district. Transparency: He is committed to ending “sweetheart deals” for developers and increasing government transparency.



For all Hudson County election results, visit:

results.enr.clarityelections.com/NJ/Hudson/125652/web.345435/#/summary